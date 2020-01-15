CLOSE
Redman Blesses Souls With The Hand Of God In “Slap Da Sh*t Outcha” Video

Please don't test the patience of Funk Doctor Spot.

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Redman is still out here dropping bars, exceptionally well. The New Jersey rapper released a hilarious video for his new song “Slap Da Sh*t Outcha” that adheres true to the song’s lyrics.

The clip begins with a PSA of Funk Doctor Spot proclaiming that putting hands on anyone, man or woman or whoever, is just wrong. With that out of the way (for legal purposes, surely), the visual hijinks begin with Redman smacking fire out of foolios bugging him with annoying requests for money, autographs, breast implants, UGGs or whatever.

“I’m certified, IG don’t need to verify me, I smack da sh*t outcha playin’ rich and bein’ broke, I’ll smack my kids takin’ batteries out the remote/I smack da sh*t out police when they pull me over, then stick my middle finger up to the camera on their shoulder,” spits Reggie Noble.

However, we highly recommend you don’t slap the cops when they pull you over, though. Just saying, survival.

The song is from the recent “3 Joints” project that the Hip-Hop legend released late last week. The quick EP is a heater, but when are we going to get Muddy Waters, Too, though?

If you’re looking to see him live, Redman and Method Man will be headlining the National Cannabis Festival in Washington DC in April. The latter, was recently announced as one of the stars of forthcoming Power spinoff Power Book II: Ghost on Starz. Meth will be portraying a shady attorney.

Watch the video for “Slap Da Sh*t Outcha” below.

 

Redman Blesses Souls With The Hand Of God In “Slap Da Sh*t Outcha” Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

