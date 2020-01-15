CLOSE
Dwayne Johnson’s Autobiographical Sitcom Will Have Us Smelling What ‘Young Rock’ Was Cooking

The show will give us a look at what his childhood into his teenage years was like.

NBC Orders 11-episode, Straight-To-Series Sitcom Young Rock

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is always securing a bag. The mega action star announced that he will be teaming up with NBC for a new autobiographical sitcom that will give us a look at what his childhood into his teenage years was like.

Announced at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, following some reported technical difficulties, The Rock spilled the details on the forthcoming 11-episode, straight-to-series sitcom Young Rock. The show’s pilot will be written by ABC’s now-canceled show Fresh Off The Boat co-executive producers, Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. Speaking with attendees via a video, The Rock described what we will expect from the show stating:

“We’re going to find young Rock wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii, when I was a teenager, getting arrested seemingly every single week, doing things I shouldn’t have been doing, but still a good kid. Then we got evicted off the island, and moved to, of all places Nashville, Tennessee, where I continued to get in trouble.” 

He further added:

“Just imagine me at 15 in downtown Nashville, listening to honky-tonk, buying my first car from a crackhead for $70 – I did talk him down, so I was a pretty good negotiator. Then we go into high school years, and then I became a University of Miami football star, if you will, until I got beat out of my position by a guy by the name of Warren Sapp, who went on to become one of the greatest defensive tackles of all time.”

He also took to Instagram to break down Young Rock describing his childhood “Forrest Gump-like.”

Will you be tuning in? Cause we definitely will be.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Dwayne Johnson’s Autobiographical Sitcom Will Have Us Smelling What ‘Young Rock’ Was Cooking  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

