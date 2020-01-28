CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

D.L.’s Top 10 Great Kobe Bryant Moments

On January 26, 2020 the world suffered a great loss in the death of Kobe Bryant and his Daughter Gianna. They died in a helicopter accident along with 7 others, including two of Gianna’s teammates. In memory of Kobe, here are some of his top moments. The first time he played in the NBA Allstar game in 1998, Game 4 of the 2000 NBA Finals, and that time he led the US to gold in the Olympics, are all on the top 10 list of Kobe Bryant moments. What are your favorite Kobe moments?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Great Kobe Bryant Moments  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Kobe Bryant , The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close