D.L.’s Top 10 Great Kobe Bryant Moments

On January 26, 2020 the world suffered a great loss in the death of Kobe Bryant and his Daughter Gianna. They died in a helicopter accident along with 7 others, including two of Gianna’s teammates. In memory of Kobe, here are some of his top moments. The first time he played in the NBA Allstar game in 1998, Game 4 of the 2000 NBA Finals, and that time he led the US to gold in the Olympics, are all on the top 10 list of Kobe Bryant moments. What are your favorite Kobe moments?

Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

