Gary’s Tea: The Similarities Between Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line & Popeyes’ Uniform, Why Social Media Attacked Tamar Braxton After Her Kobe Bryant Tribute & More [VIDEO]

Popeyes‘ posted a subliminal response to Beyonce‘s new Ivy Park line with Adidas with photos of their fast-food restaurant uniforms saying, “Nothing new here. Just the uniforms we wear every day … #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes.” See it for yourself below!

In other celebrity news, Tamar Braxton is under fire for her Instagram post of late Kobe Bryant’s quote about lazy people. For some reason, a number of her followers thought the post was inappropriate. 

And the drama continues with news of Cardi B’s husband Offset being arrested this week in Los Angeles. Gary’s got the tea below!

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram. MUST SEE: Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy! From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7L4QABnAL1/

Gary’s Tea: The Similarities Between Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line & Popeyes’ Uniform, Why Social Media Attacked Tamar Braxton After Her Kobe Bryant Tribute & More [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

