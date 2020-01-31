CLOSE
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Debuts Dramatic Curly Cut: ‘It Was Time’

2019 U.S. Vets Salute Gala

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

“It was time,” she captioned the photo. Tia Mowry debuted a dramatic new look on social media this morning. The beloved actress showed off a bold short curly cut in a bare faced selfie that has comments section lit with praises for her natural beauty.

Unsung Cruise

Mowry uses her social platforms to promote body and beauty positivity. Most recently, Mowry showed off her post-pregnancy body after losing weight her way, which meant taking her time to drop pounds without adhering to Hollywoods standards.

“Embrace yourself, ladies! ESPECIALLY after childbirth!! It took me #18months to start feeling myself again,” she wrote.

Tia recently launched a supplement line, Anser, with BioSchwartz to provide Women’s multivitamin, prenatal formula and beauty formula supplements.

We’re not sure what prompted her big chop, but you know what they say, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Debuts Dramatic Curly Cut: ‘It Was Time’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

