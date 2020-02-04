CLOSE
Black History Month
27 Black-Owned Etsy Shops To Support During Black History Month And Beyond

Although it seems as if the ball just dropped, the most melanated month of the year, February, is here. While we are 365 black here at Hello Beautiful, we feel that it is imperative that we keep you informed on how to support black business and creatives during Black History Month.

Not only is Etsy.com as great place to shop, it is also a space that empowers indie creatives to share their gifts with the world. Because we know how dope black creatives are, we want to share a few black owned Etsy shops. These shops are guaranteed to supply your demand for merchandise that is unique and that caters to the needs of black people. Oh since I live for a FUBU (For Us By Us), I am here to share some of my faves.

Unsung Cruise

Fashion

Fyre Vintage is a go-to shop for all things vintage. Cop this retro pink oversized blazer as a staple in your closet.

Demestik

TheBeWordShirt

TheLotusBloomCo

DanielaTabois

MochaDesignStudio

Beauty

Exfoliating Lip Scrub by Created By Carter

Source: CreatedbyCarter / Etsy.com

This lip scrub’s secret is sugar, which acts as a natural exfoliant to rub away dead skin on your lips.

BladeandBloom

RHYIIbyRichele

ShaisWorldShop

Art

Explore your inner art collector on CocoStudioShop where the art imitates life.

LovelyEarthlings

Home Decor

Impress your guests with these one of a kind home pieces.

ShopCandiceLuter

FabFunkyDivaDesigns

Accessories

Spruce up your look with these Black-centric accessories.

SHOPEVREN

getawaygirl

NitzByNat

SuzieandMarie

Vintage Royalty

RozandaLee

KimMakesArt

Lifestyle

Customize your next event with these special pieces.

Scrapcraftastic

FashionSteeleNYC

TiniTimeCreations

So yeah, I think this should get you started and help you spend some of those hard earn tax dollars while supporting black creatives.

 

27 Black-Owned Etsy Shops To Support During Black History Month And Beyond  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

