CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ari Lennox Apologizes To Gayle King, Takes Leave Of Social Media

The Dreamville singer was one of several high-profile stars who took King to task regarding a question she asked Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant.

2019 Black Girls Rock Awards

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Among the entertainers who took aim at Gayle King over the past week including Snoop Dogg, Ari Lennox was among them blasting the journalist. Angered by King asking Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant‘s 2003 sexual assault case, Lennox is now walking back her criticism and is taking what she says is a permanent exit from social media.

Unsung Cruise

Lennox, 28, took to her Tumblr page and wrote an apology note to the CBS anchor after she took at King and her best friend, media mogul Oprah Winfrey by calling them “some self-hating, pieces of sh*t f*ckasses,” echoing sentiments shared by the aforementioned Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and a handful of others.

The apology is a lengthy one with the Washington, D.C. songstress essentially explaining that the timing of King’s question was what prompted her previous missive. Lennox then proceeded to explain that she’ll be leaving social media behind as she works on furthering her career and personal life.

From Ari Lennox’s Tumblr:

I am sorry. I was acting like an ass. Im sorry for being insensitive. I truly love y’all so much. I swear to god i be meaning well. I’m not the most structured when i start talking and that has been a blessing and curse. I’ve grown too comfortable with viewing my supporters as my bestie that I can freely vent to with no repercussions. I feel the need to protect people that I feel are genuinely good people.

Lennox adds later in the note that, “I’m excited to leave social media for good. I’m excited for true self love, healing, understanding and peace. To all the people who checked me from a place of love, I love you forever and I hear you and I deeply empathize more than you’ll ever know.”

Photo: WENN

Ari Lennox Apologizes To Gayle King, Takes Leave Of Social Media  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close