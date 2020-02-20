CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

George Zimmerman Files $265M Lawsuit Against Pete Buttigieg & Elizabeth Warren

The former volunteer nightwatchman filed the suit over the presidential hopefuls' tweeting about Trayvon Martin, never mentioning his name.

George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren over Trayvon Martin birthday tweets

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty

George Zimmerman has managed to surface yet again, this time filing a $265 million lawsuit against a pair of presidential hopefuls over their tweets regarding the late Trayon Martin. Both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg tweeted words of remembrance for the slain tween, neither of which mentioned Zimmerman’s known involvement Martin’s death.

Unsung Cruise

NBC News shared in a report that the former volunteer night watchman filed the suit after a pair of tweets from Warren and Buttigieg that referenced the 17-year-old Martin, citing defamation as the reason.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As written in the lawsuit Zimmerman claims that Warren and Buttigieg “defamed Zimmerman for political gain in misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense.”

The tweets took place on Feb. 5 and Zimmerman insinuates that Warren and Buttigieg aimed the messages at him by suggesting that the killing of the boy was propelled by racism.

This adds to a recent $100 million lawsuit that Zimmerman filed against the family of Martin along with the prosecutors of the case for a number of claims such as defamation, fabricated evidence and more.

The complaint, which was filed on Feb. 18, can be read by following this link.

Photo: Getty

George Zimmerman Files $265M Lawsuit Against Pete Buttigieg & Elizabeth Warren  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

George Zimmerman

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close