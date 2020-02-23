CLOSE
You Care: Wendy Williams Is Dating An NYC Jeweler

Big Will is the TV host's significant other.

Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere Of Mini-Documentary New Cash Order

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Wendy Williams went through a very public divorce from longtime hubby Kevin Hunter, but she has apparently moved on. The gossip TV host who stays in some drama is reportedly dating Big Will Selby, an NYC jeweler.

The host of The Wendy Williams Show was spotted out eating dinner at Aroma Trattoria in NYC and about with a man named Big Will or Willdaboss. Some of his clients have included Drake, 50 Cent and Fabolous.

Reportedly, Williams detailed getting a gift from Will on her show, she picked a diamond necklace, and her fans put the rest of the info together. It did help that he posted the clip on his social media.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B8miuvWA3yo/&nbsp;

Well actually, she’s also has posted photos of themselves on the ‘Gram, so Will is most definitely blowing her back out. Just saying.

Hey, everyone deserves happiness, right?

Recently, Williams apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for disparaging comments she said about men wearing skirts and heels.

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8CXbvNA_rN/

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
15 photos
 
 

