STEPH LOVA: My 1st Day Live on Magic 95.9FM!!!

Steph Lova

Hello Baltimore, its your new mid-day mama STEPH LOVA!! I am soooooo happy to be in the building rocking with you Mon-Fri 10am-3pm. My 1st day was action packed with my guy Nokio from Dru Hill stopping by to talk about his TVONE DRU HILL: UNSUNG that premiered on Sunday. Nokio took issue with some of the information in the series and wanted to clean a few misconceptions up! Check the full interview and some out takes to the KOBE BRYANT MEMORIAL that was live streamed on MAGICBALTIMORE.com! Thanks again for ALL the LOVE and rune indaily for your chance to WIN tickets LIVE on #THESLP xxoo

Unsung Cruise
Nokio and Steph Lova

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru Hill [Video]

Steph Lova

