CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jordan Peele Offers Fans First Look At New ‘Candyman’, But Only If They Dare Tweet His Name 5 Times

We just wonder if Candyman will be set in the same universe as 'Get Out' and 'Us'

Candyman x Jordan Peele

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Though he began his entertainment career on the comedy circuit via Mad TV and Key & Peele, Jordan Peele’s venture into the horror genre with Get Out and Us didn’t only turn out to be classics, they were downright genius.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

So when it was announced that Peele would be reviving a fan favorite horror classic in Candyman, fans of the urban horror franchise were flush with excitement and glee. Now with only a few months to go before the film’s debut in June, Peele’s giving fans a chance to access some exclusive clips from the movie via Twitter. All fans have to do is type “Candyman” five times… if you dare.

Yeah, we’re not sure we wanna do alllll that. Unlike Freddy, Jason and Michael Myers, Candyman had no problem castrating kids in public bathrooms and wifing white women who think saying his name 5 times is a game. He be on one, b.

Luckily for us day one fans, OG Candyman Tony Todd will once again be picking up the rusty hook to terrorize the residents of Chicago as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down, Aquaman) and Teyona Parris (Empire) try to avoid falling victim to the man with the killer bees and we ain’t talkin’ about the Wu.

Are you as amped as we are about Jordan Peele’s Candyman? Let us know.

Jordan Peele Offers Fans First Look At New ‘Candyman’, But Only If They Dare Tweet His Name 5 Times  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Candyman , Jordan Peele

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close