Netflix’s First Comedy Fest Is Coming Soon.

Netflix has decided to put on its first comedy festival and there are some big time comedians who are already on board. Ali Wong and Dave Chapelle will headline the week long comedy festival which will feature over 100 shows throughout 20 venues around Hollywood, California. Some will be recorded for specials to air on Netflix. The week long event is called the “Netflix is a joke” comedy fest and will take place from April 27th to May 3rd in Los Angeles. Comedians that’ll be performing throughout the week will be Bill Burr, Iliza Schlesinger, Amy Schumer, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Sarah Silverman, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Chelsea Handler, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, Martin Lawrence, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes and others.

Source: CNN

