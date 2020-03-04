CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hi Hater: NeNe Calls Kandi ‘Fake’ For THIS #RHOA Moment

BLOOP!

NeNe Leakes recently sent some shade Kandi Burruss’ way over comments Kandi made on a recent #RHOA episode. During the show, NeNe held a “jungle brunch” centered around animal print and with a message for the ladies to “to stop lion on each other.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Instead of only inviting her RHOA castmates to the event, however, NeNe opened it up to other “friends” who her fellow housewives claimed fell out of thin air. Kandi commented that NeNe must have hired the group that included influencers and entrepreneurs and that comment clearly wasn’t appreciated.

Unsung Cruise

During Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live” NeNe was asked by a caller about Kandi’s “hired friends” comment and NeNe noted that she and the OLG restaurateur aren’t close enough to know each other’s friends.

“Kandi wouldn’t know who my friends are because she’s never around me with my friends. No shade, but shade at the same time. I have lots of great friends and I don’t share them with her just like she doesn’t share her personal friends with me.”

NeNe then called Kandi “fake.”

“In fact, when she was at that brunch she was very nice to everybody. I was really surprised to see her get in her interview and say those things… fake a**.”

Are you big mad or little mad, NeNe?

NeNe also recently appeared on ET’s Lady Gang podcast and responded to those Kenya Moore-driven rumors that Kandi Burruss is the “highest-paid housewife”, not her.

“You know, I heard rumors that Kandi [Burruss] was the highest-paid Housewife,” said NeNe. “So, I don’t know. I don’t know. We don’t know. I think everybody kinda assumes. What I do know is that I like my check. I don’t know what whoever’s making. I don’t really care!”

So far Kandi’s yet to respond to NeNe’s recent comments but we’re sure she will on her YouTube channel.

 

Should Kandi be bothered that NeNe thinks she’s fake???

RHOAS12: NeNe And Kenya Are The Toxic Friends You Should Let Go Of In 2020
10 photos

Hi Hater: NeNe Calls Kandi ‘Fake’ For THIS #RHOA Moment  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kandi , nene

Videos
Latest
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Have No Fear The Coronavirus Vaccine is Near….

So it looks like we are getting close to a vaccine for the coronavirus that has being causing panic nationwide.…
03.02.20
Supreme Court To Dismiss D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd…

The “D.C. Sniper” case rocked Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area in 2002, leaving 10 people dead and three others…
03.02.20
BOLIVIA-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few…

If you plan on traveling this weekend here are a few smart tips on what you need to know. First,…
02.28.20
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close