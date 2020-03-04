CLOSE
I Said What I Said: Donna Brazile Refuses To Retract Telling Ronna McDaniel To "Go To Hell"

“Ronna, go to hell!”-Donna Brazile

2019 Essence Festival - Day 1

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Fox News contributor and political strategist Donna Brazile is known for her no holds bar approach to politics, so after she made remarks about co-anchor’s political stance—viewers knew that she wasn’t going to fall back.

According to published reports, on Tuesday (Mar 3) Donna Brazile declined to apologize after she told Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” during a broadcast earlier in the day.

In a morning appearance on Fox News, Brazile was asked by America’s Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith to react to comments made by McDaniel earlier on the program regarding Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders’s chances of winning the Presidential race.

“It does depend on how big a lead that Sanders takes out of California is,” McDaniel said in the clip. “If he picks up a huge proportion of delegates. I don’t see anybody getting out soon. It is leading towards a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote.”

After seeing the claim from her Republican colleague, Brazile responded letting McDaniel and the Republican Party know to stay in their place, before adding that she’s “sick and tired” of Republicans telling her about the Democrats’ process.

“First of all, they don’t have a process,” Brazile said. “They are canceling primaries. They have winner-take-all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side.”

Brazile then checked McDaniel for claiming the Democratic primary will be “rigged” against Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Ronna, go to hell!” Brazile exclaimed. “No, go to hell.”

During Tuesday night’s Fox News election coverage, anchor Bret Baier asked Brazile to explain why she was “spicy” earlier in the day, to which Brazile noted that she is not one to mince words before acknowledging her FOX colleagues for speaking to her after the segment aired.

”I am a forgiving person,” Brazile said.

But in regards to her response to McDaniel, the political strategist declined to apologize noting that she never apologizes for the truth.

“As long as I’m alive, I’m going to speak truth to power,” Brazile said. “And I want to make sure the chairwoman — I know what her job is like — but I want her to understand, to respect the process on Democratic side.”

Check out the segment below.

I Said What I Said: Donna Brazile Refuses To Retract Telling Ronna McDaniel To “Go To Hell”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donna Brazile , Ronna McDaniel

