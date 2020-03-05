CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Coronavirus Update: Baltimore Jewish School Sends 3 Students Home

generic stairwell in urban public school building

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

A private all-girls Jewish school in Baltimore sent three students home early Wednesday because they may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus!

Unsung Cruise

The school leader sent a letter home to parents stating the three girls had “possible indirect contact” with a person who tested positive for coronavirus in New York! The school located in the Cross County neighborhood said they are in the process of disinfecting the school as a ‘precautionary’ measure.

School officials said they are following the health agencies recommended guidelines and that the 3 girls will not be allowed to return to school until they are cleared by a health department. The school remains open and advised parents to keep taking precautions such as washing hands and disenfecting nightly.

Source: WBAL-TV

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

baltimore , coronavirus

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...
Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing…

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on…
03.05.20
College Recruiter Fired After Lining Up Students By…

One hour after humiliating Harding Charter Preparatory Academy students with his racist ice-breaker, Oklahoma Christian University's Cedric Sunray got his…
03.05.20
Anti-Dairy Protestors Tried To Sabotage Joe Biden’s Rally,…

Things got a bit scary for Joe Biden during a rally in California celebrating his big Super Tuesday night. Luckily…
03.05.20
Hold the dollar bill
Bloomberg Makes History With $500 Million Self Funded…

After Super Tuesday Mike Bloomberg decided to end his bid for the Democratic nomination and then decided to support Joe…
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…

A 29-year-old New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of his 1-year-old step-grandson, according to Nola.com.…
03.05.20
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Have No Fear The Coronavirus Vaccine is Near….

So it looks like we are getting close to a vaccine for the coronavirus that has being causing panic nationwide.…
03.02.20
Supreme Court To Dismiss D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd…

The “D.C. Sniper” case rocked Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area in 2002, leaving 10 people dead and three others…
03.02.20
BOLIVIA-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few…

If you plan on traveling this weekend here are a few smart tips on what you need to know. First,…
02.28.20
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close