Pleasure P Arrested For Battery At Checkers Drive-Thru Over $60 Order

Former Pretty Ricky member Pleasure P got pinched early Thursday (March 6) morning in Miami Gardens, FL for allegedly putting his hands on a female Checkers employee. Reportedly, it went down at the drive-thru window. 

Unsung Cruise

TMZ reports that everything started because Pleasure P yelled at the Checkers worker through the intercom for several minutes due to a mix-up on his order. According to the police report it was $60 worth of food.

That’s a feast at Checkers, but anyway…

Allegedly, Pleasure P was still yelling as he drove up the window and then got out of his car and approached the worker on foot. He gave her the money but then allegedly after she handed him his food he  “pushed her intentionally with malicious intent in the chest with the food he received.” She then called the police, and here we are.

According to the cops, Pleasure P admitted there was a verbal accusation but with someone else. However, the victims co-workers co-signed her account while there was food seen on the ground near the drive-thru. Also, Pleasure P smelled like alcohol, so there was that.

For all his struggle, Pleasure P was arrested and his car was towed. He was booked for simple battery and eventually released from jail on $1,500 bond.

But according to Pleasure P, the entire incident is on Checkers, naturally. Taking to Instagram, he told his side of the story, saying “Don’t believe the hype” and that he would never put his hands on a female.

View this post on Instagram

moving forward we are definitely gonna look into revealing the truth in this situation. This will not go the way they think this is gonna go. I was wrongfully arrested, instead of checkers having better customer service and correcting my order. food was Thrown at me and the staff was very disrespectful. I asked for a refund and she refused to refund me. Like anybody i became upset but not to the point where i got physical with anyone. I think me being in my position, i should have just let her keep the 60 dollars even tho my order wasn’t correct. But hey you live and you learn. Action will be taken on this employee, the officer who wrongfully arrested me will be investigated and my lawyers will be in contact with @checkersrallys Get your tickets to the millennium tour and go get that new pretty ricky single body! Have a blessed day

A post shared by PLEASURE P (@pleasurep) on

Pleasure P Arrested For Battery At Checkers Drive-Thru Over $60 Order  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

