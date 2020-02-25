CLOSE
Pretty Ricky
Pretty Ricky’s New Track “Body” Has R&B Twitter Hype For Reunion Album

Posted February 25, 2020

Pretty Ricky first made their major-label debut back in 2005 with the gold-selling Bluestars album, featuring the “Grind With Me” and “Your Body” singles.  After Pleasure P split with the band in 2007, he has since rejoined and now the quartet has a new song “Body” that has R&B Twitter excited about their long-awaited reunion album.

Pleasure P, Baby Blue Woaaaa, Spectacular, and Slickem are back in formation, delivering their sex-tinged vocals as they did over 15 years ago. The group dropped the singles “Puddles” and “Good Girlz” in 2015 and 2017 respectively as a little chatter of a new project was ongoing at the time.

With “Body,” Pretty Ricky has returned to the sound that got them some smash hits such as the forementioned drops, but also “On The Hotline” from the group’s 2007 Late Night Special album. The new single was released last week while the group is currently on a nationwide tour.

On Twitter, the group’s name was trending with fans discussing the new drop and reminiscing over Pretty Ricky’s earlier hits. We’ve got those comments below.

