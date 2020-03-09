CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Forced Her To Eat Feces Out Of A Cup & Videotaped It [WATCH]

As if anything couldn’t get worse, R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clay said that he made her eat her own feces from a cup and recorded her.   There is also a video of her breaking up with him.  Finally, that’s over.

Unsung Cruise

With coronavirus spreading, Ciara’s doctor advised her to cancel her upcoming concert due to her pregnancy.

What do Eva and Oprah have in common? Apple Bottom Jeans! Nelly has announced he wants to rerelease the throwback brand.

Watch the video to see how your favorite old jeans connect Eva and Oprah.

Tamar Braxton’s new show,  Get Ya Life is coming soon and while the trailer doesn’t tell us much, we know it will be entertaining.

 

Videos
Latest
An Open Letter To Biggie Fans On The…

We'll always love Big Poppa.
03.09.20
24653678
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To…

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread…
03.06.20
Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year…

Eric S. McGill Jr., a 27-year old Pennsylvania man, has reportedly been in solitary confinement in the county jail for…
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…

Several Princeton University students are unhappy about the news that Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was chosen as the senior…
03.06.20
American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...
Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing…

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on…
03.05.20
College Recruiter Fired After Lining Up Students By…

One hour after humiliating Harding Charter Preparatory Academy students with his racist ice-breaker, Oklahoma Christian University's Cedric Sunray got his…
03.05.20
Anti-Dairy Protestors Tried To Sabotage Joe Biden’s Rally,…

Things got a bit scary for Joe Biden during a rally in California celebrating his big Super Tuesday night. Luckily…
03.05.20
Hold the dollar bill
Bloomberg Makes History With $500 Million Self Funded…

After Super Tuesday Mike Bloomberg decided to end his bid for the Democratic nomination and then decided to support Joe…
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…

A 29-year-old New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of his 1-year-old step-grandson, according to Nola.com.…
03.05.20
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
