How To Make Homemade Hand Sanitizer

So since the coronavirus is an official pandemic in the US, hand sanitizer has become scarce. But, have no fear the homemade recipe for hand sanitizer is here. Purell the number one maker of hand sanitizer says sales are up 73% in the last 4 weeks! In addition reps for Walmart says they will not have hand sanitizer for next several weeks. That being said here is the recipe for homemade hand sanitizer.

First the ingredients: 2/3 cup of Rubbing Alchol (has to be at least 91%) next you will need 1/3 cup of Aleo Vera Gel next you can add 5 drops of essential oils such as antibacterial tea tree oil or calming lavender oil. In addition, you can add Vit E if you want something a little softer for your hands. Mix all three ingredients and Go! It’s really that simple.

Don’t say I never did nothing for you Bmore…#TheSLP

