Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, has been found unresponsive in her car.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Harris was found in her car around 9:30 PM when a call to the police was made.

Floyd and Harris have 3 children together. She was 40 years old at the time of her death. There has not been any clear indications in regards to what caused her death.

From their first evaluations, police officials are saying her death does not appear to be self-inflicted.

Josie & Floyd had an on and off relationship that ended rocky where he found himself behind bars for 2 months for allegedly abusing Harris. Our condolences go out to the families.

Floyd Mayweather’s Baby Mom Josie Harris Found Dead In Car was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: