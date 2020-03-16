CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

RHOAS12: What Porsha And NeNe Taught Us About Reconciling Friendship

Porsha and NeNe are finally friends again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10

Source: Bravo / Getty

We already know that reality TV is an exaggerated and often unrealistic portrayal of female friendships, but we could actually learn something from Porsha and NeNe’s reconciliation on tonight’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. People who follow the show know that they have long had a falling out. Basically, NeNe said some reckless things about Porsha. Porsha responded with hurtful things, and just like that they weren’t on speaking terms. 

Unsung Cruise

But tonight in Greece, they both put on their big girl panties and had a real woman to woman discussion where they apologized to each other and agreed to move forward. Just like that they were back calling each other big sis and little sis. We don’t know how long this will last, if at all. However, real life friendships could stand to learn a few key things from the way their talk went. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Evaluate Your Friendship Potential

Ask yourself if it’s something you want to save. Weigh the pros and cons of everything you’ve been through. Think about the good qualities they have over the bad. If the bad outweighs the good then you should probably move on. If it’s the other way around then make a move to be on the mend.

Keep Communication Open 

Sometimes you just need space from each other to cool down and reflect. Take a break from each other but come back to chat when you’re both ready.

Remove The Ego 

You have to remove ego in order to have a productive conversation. Come open and ready to receive each other’s messages. Be prepared to apologize because you genuinely meant it, not because you’re expecting one in return. Once you exchange pleasantries and agree to move forward, then move forward without holding grudges or ever bringing up the drama in a negative way.

 

RHOAS12: What Porsha And NeNe Taught Us About Reconciling Friendship  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide…
03.12.20
NBA Hardwood logo
NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming…
03.12.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…

A Bay Area man who stabbed two sisters on a commuter train platform in 2018, killing one and wounding the…
03.11.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - VCU v Butler
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the coronavirus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a…
03.11.20
Best Friends Of 17 Years Learn They’re Actually…

Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly were best friends for 17 years before learning that they’re biological sisters. They shared similar…
03.11.20
An Open Letter To Biggie Fans On The…

We'll always love Big Poppa.
03.09.20
24653678
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To…

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread…
03.06.20
Close