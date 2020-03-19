CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

So Sad: Floyd Mayweather Mourns Death Of Uncle And Boxing Legend Roger Mayweather, R.I.P.

Legendary boxing figure Roger Mayweather, a key influence in Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s career, has passed away at the age of 58 according to a TMZ report. Roger Mayweather’s specific cause of death has not been confirmed but the reports do mention that the sports figure’s health had been declining in recent years due to diabetes.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Unsung Cruise

The respected boxing figure was known in recent years as the uncle and trainer to boxing Champ Floyd Mayweather, but Roger was a champion in his own right. He held the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles from 1983-1984 and the WBC light welterweight title from 1987-1989 and was the originator of the nickname “Black Mamba”. 

This is the second close family member Floyd Mayweather Jr. has lost in the span of a week. Last week, Josie Harris, the mother to Floyd’s three children passed away at her California home. Still grieving publicly over Harris, Floyd shared some of his grief over his uncle’s passing on his Instagram page as well.

View this post on Instagram

RIP Roger “BLACK MAMBA” Mayweather

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

We send our deepest condolences to the Mayweather family during this somber time. Rest in peace Roger Mayweather.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

So Sad: Floyd Mayweather Mourns Death Of Uncle And Boxing Legend Roger Mayweather, R.I.P.  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Floyd Mayweather

Videos
Latest
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide…
03.12.20
Close