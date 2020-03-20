Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday Due To The CoronaVirus

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up.

Since then the stock market has plummeted over 2,000 points in the last week. The Dow dropped so low that twice last week they suspended trading for 15 minutes.

Now has come word that this Monday March 23 the stock market will shut down trading due to the COVID-19 virus.

Experts say this is necessary to reset the economy because the odds of a recession are at the highest level since 2009.

Source: Deadline

