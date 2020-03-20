CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Report: CoronaVirus Testing Site To Be Held At FedEx Field

Buccaneers v Redskins

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

According to ABC7, FedEx Field will be used as a CoronaVirus testing site in Prince Georges County. Videos of Military-style tents and vehicles surfaced at the home of the Washington Redskins on Social Media on Friday.

Unsung Cruise

 

 

The first CoronaVirus related death occurred in PG County. There have been reportedly 60+ positive cases of the virus in Maryland.

Source | ABC 7

RELATED: First CoronaVirus Death Recorded In D.C.

RELATED: NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

RELATED: Are NBA Players Getting Priority Treatment When It Comes To Coronavirus Testing? NYC Mayor Thinks So

Report: CoronaVirus Testing Site To Be Held At FedEx Field  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Close