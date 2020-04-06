CLOSE
Jeezy Says Donald Trump’s Ego Makes Him A Bad President

The "My President Is Black" artist isn't a fan of Cheeto Jesus...

Source: ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 31: Young Jeezy attends Compound on December 31, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Outside of the country music scene, Donald Trump‘s approval rating amongst music artists is about as high as Tyrion Lannister’s vertical leap and with Hip-Hop having led the charge against the Racist-In-Chief before he was even elected, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the culture is critical of Trump’s administration.

In a recent interview with Hip-Hop head news personality Ari Melber, Jeezy stated as much as he delved into his thoughts about Donald Trump’s historic failure to prevent the Coronavirus from becoming a full blown pandemic and suggested Trump’s personal ego is to blame.

After fondly reminiscing on our last real American President, Barack Obama, Jeezy explained that Donald Trump is “one-of-a-kind” as far as Presidents go (not in a good way), and how “it takes a different type of leader to make things about him and I just feel like a lot of times you see his ego. Right now, you know, it’s about the people. To me, you talking about ‘Make America Great.’ We gone make America greater than it’s ever been with or without him.”

Don’t be surprised if hardcore Trumpians like Tomi Lahren or even Candace Owens come for Jeezy for speaking truth. Trump supporters hate reality.

We’re only a few weeks into this American quarantine and though it’s showing signs of slowing the spread of the deadly COVID-19, Donald Trump is ready to lift the live saving Stay-At-Home order as he wants the economy to be strong in time for his re-election campaign. In other words he could care less if more people die out here on these virus plagued streets as long as he looks good standing over American corpses.

Peep the quick interview below and let us know if you think Jeezy has a point about Donald Trump’s ego trippin.’

