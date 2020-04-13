CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Corona-Coins: Blac Chyna Offering $250 Follow Backs & $900 FaceTime Sessions

With unemployment rates higher than it has ever been, people behind on their mortgages, and brands not dishing out tons of money for celebrities to post on social media, it’s a tough time for everybody. The coronavirus is pushing people to get creative with their hustle and find new ways to bring income in their household including the estimated 170,000 people a day turning to OnlyFans to get the bills paid.

Blac Chyna, however, is switching it up a bit and selling clout like the liquid gold that it is. 

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The social media maven has started selling follow backs on her website for an impressive $250. To many, this might seem insane or they might think she won’t sell any, but keep in mind how celebrity culture works and people will do anything for one tiny drop of clout. Many ambitious people will think they can pay the $250 get the follow back and then shoot their shot, regardless of whether or not its a personal or professional shot–which might be worth the $250 on its own.

Chyna is also offering FaceTime calls for a whopping $950, which is a pretty good deal considering how much people pay for simple shoutouts on Cameo’s official website. The margin for error with FaceTiming fans is huge, but without risk, there is no reward, right? You can even get a payment plan for the video call for $237 a month.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Corona-Coins: Blac Chyna Offering $250 Follow Backs & $900 FaceTime Sessions  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Blac Chyna

Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close