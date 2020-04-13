CLOSE
Cynthia ‘Hair Chameleon’ Bailey Debuts New Blonde Do

We need this wig in our collection ASAP.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Cynthia Bailey is a hair chameleon. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star looks good with any hairstyle and sis is switching it up on us again with this fabulous new do.

Bailey, who is under isolation with her soon-to-be hubby Mike Hill and their daughters, came through with a fun and flirty wig.The blonde and mahogany highlights naturally enhance her skin while giving her a brighter appearance.

Mike was one of the first people in her comments giving her the co-sign on her new look. “Beautiful,” he wrote.

Cynthia recently showed off her natural hair and face while participating in the #nomakeup challenge, started by her co-star and close friend Eva.

In other ‘RHOA’ news, this season’s reunion will be filmed online. “I think we’re gonna have real cameras and lighting… They’re gonna do their best to make it as great as possible. I mean we really have no other choice here we have to practice social distancing so this is the best that we can do,’ NeNe said in an Instagram Live.

And it’s going to be a doozy as Kenya has warned she’s going to bring receipts that will expose Porsha and NeNe as “frauds.”

This should be good!

Cynthia ‘Hair Chameleon’ Bailey Debuts New Blonde Do  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Cynthia Bailey

