WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 20, 2020: Michelle Obama Storytime﻿ — Anti-Quarantine Protesters — Additional Aid Deal Close

1. What a Wonderful Way to Start the Week! Mondays With Michelle Obama

What You Need To Know:

Today begins a reading program for our children with Michelle Obama. Each Monday through May 11, the forever First Lady will read a different children’s book at 12 Noon EDT, via livestream.

2. Coronavirus Update: Charles Barkley Speaks On Impact Of Coronavirus On Black Community

What You Need To Know:

Retired basketball player Charles Barkley spoke about the impact of the pandemic on the Black community on CNN’s “The Color of Covid” this weekend.

3. Member Of Team Trump Compares Anti-Quarantine Protesters To Rosa Parks

What You Need To Know: 

A member of the Trump administration has created headlines with his comparison of anti-quarantine protesters to a civil rights icon. E

4. Black NASCAR Driver Says Kyle Larson Deserves A Second Chance

 What You Need To Know:

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was recently fired from his racing team after he said the N-Word during an online driving competition held during the coronavirus shutdown.

5. Additional Aid Needed For Hospitals, Testing And Small Businesses

What You Need To Know:

This past week, the Small Business Administration announced that no more applications were being accepted in the disbursement of billions of dollars earmarked for the Paycheck Protection Program. 

