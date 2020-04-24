1. Unemployment Claims Now Total Over 26 Million

What You Need To Know:

For the fifth week in a row, millions of people across the United States made first time unemployment claims.

2. McConnell to the States: Let Them Go Bankrupt

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

What You Need To Know:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is being called a modern day Marie Antoinette.

3. Coronavirus Update: 99-Year-Old Black Woman Beats COVID-19

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

What You Need To Know:

During this time of uncertainty in our community, it’s good to hear stories of hope and positivity. Here’s a story that does just that. 99-year-old Maude Burke recently recovered from COVID-19 just in time for her 100th birthday.

4. Latest Stimulus Bill

What You Need To Know:

As expected, the U.S. House has passed the nearly $$500 billion Coronavirus relief bill.

5. Smile! Trust Dr. Fauci And The Tooth Fairy

What You Need To Know:

In this age of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci shows once again why he is trusted by Americans of all ages.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 24, 2020: 26 Million Unemployed — Woman, 99, Beats COVID-19 — Latest Stimulus Bill﻿ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: