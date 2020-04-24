CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 24, 2020: 26 Million Unemployed — Woman, 99, Beats COVID-19 — Latest Stimulus Bill﻿

1. Unemployment Claims Now Total Over 26 Million

What You Need To Know:

For the fifth week in a row, millions of people across the United States made first time unemployment claims. 

2. McConnell to the States: Let Them Go Bankrupt

What You Need To Know:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is being called a modern day Marie Antoinette.

3. Coronavirus Update: 99-Year-Old Black Woman Beats COVID-19

What You Need To Know: 

During this time of uncertainty in our community, it’s good to hear stories of hope and positivity. Here’s a story that does just that. 99-year-old Maude Burke recently recovered from COVID-19 just in time for her 100th birthday. 

4. Latest Stimulus Bill

What You Need To Know:

As expected, the U.S. House has passed the nearly $$500 billion Coronavirus relief bill. 

5. Smile! Trust Dr. Fauci And The Tooth Fairy

What You Need To Know:

In this age of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci shows once again why he is trusted by Americans of all ages.

sybil wilkes

Close