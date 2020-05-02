CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Chill Nonexistent: Gilbert Arenas Says He Slept With Nick Young’s Dates To Prove Their Thot-ness

No Chill Gil said that he'd sleep with Swaggy P's love interests anytime he got too enamored in order to protect the homie.

Wizards

Source: MCT / Getty

Gilbert Arenas has long since left the game of basketball behind him as a player but what has remained is his outsized personality. No Chill Gil exhibited the attributes of his nickname in a recent interview after saying he would sleep with Nick Young‘s dates in order to protect his smitten friend from “thots.”

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Arenas sat down with SLAM for a two-part video interview and in the second portion of the talk, the former Washington Wizards star launches into his love-hate “friendship” with Swaggy P, but not before saying that Young’s tag is a “dumb ass nickname.”

But the head-turning portion of the talk was when host LBoogz inquired about the pair’s relationship and the “torturing” that Arenas did of the rookie player when Young joined the Wizards in 2007.

“Scratched his car, had sex with his girls. Anytime he tried to fall in love with a thot, I had sex with her, just to let her know, let him know ‘that’s the thot! you can’t, no.’” Arenas said.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

And in typical Arenas fashion, Hibachi bragged about hanging 60 points and eight dimes on the Los Angeles Lakers in a 2006 game. People might forget that before injuries took their toll, Arenas was one of the league’s top scorers and made Washington respectable for a three to four-year stretch.

Check out both parts of the Gilbert Arenas chat with SLAM. It’s worth a watch as Arenas shares how it was to face off against the late and legendary Kobe Bryant, his time in the NBA, and more.

Photo: Getty

Chill Nonexistent: Gilbert Arenas Says He Slept With Nick Young’s Dates To Prove Their Thot-ness  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Gilbert Arenas , Nick Young

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Close