R. Kelly is pulling out all the stops. The Pied Piper of Prison is now claiming he may be diabetic, and is again attempting to be released from jail over health concerns.

Once again, the alleged sexual predator claims he is at risk for COVID-19, and should thus be release before his not one but two trials scheduled for later this year.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Reports TMZ:

The disgraced singer’s lawyer filed docs, obtained by TMZ, asking the judge to release his client pending his trial and claiming the Bureau of Prisons failed to disclose Kelly’s medical tests from March showing he is “likely diabetic.”

In docs, Kelly’s lawyer also claims the singer has high cholesterol and high blood pressure … further putting him in a vulnerable position if he contracts the deadly coronavirus while penned up at MCC Chicago.

The judge has not yet made a decision on whether to release Kelly. TMZ broke the story … he swung and missed TWICE last month. During Kelly’s first attempt, the judge denied him saying, among other things, the singer is a flight risk. Not long after, his team made a second attempt, but again, the judge said no dice.

The judge had previously expressed concern Kelly might intimidate witnesses if he’s allowed out of jail. Kelly addresses that in the new docs, referring to one of his former girlfriends who used to visit him regularly in jail and correspond with him. He says during all those visits he was well aware she is one the Jane Doe victims in his case, and still never attempted to obstruct justice.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Word is the victim in question is Azriel Clary, who managed to get out from under the clamps of the singer last year to reunite with her family.

I Can’t Leave Baby: Now R. Kelly Thinks He Diabetic, Still Trying To Get Out Jail was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: