A pair of Baltimore City Police officers are okay after their cruisers crashed into each other Sunday night.
Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
It happened on E. Lafayette and St. Paul streets.
The officers were checked out at Shock Trauma for any injuries.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Source: CBS BaltimoreFollow @magicbaltimore
Officers ‘Fine,’ After Baltimore City Police Cars Collide was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com