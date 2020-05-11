A pair of Baltimore City Police officers are okay after their cruisers crashed into each other Sunday night.

It happened on E. Lafayette and St. Paul streets.

The officers were checked out at Shock Trauma for any injuries.

VIDEO: taken by one resident on St Paul Street just doors down from where the police cars collided. Seconds after the accident, you see @BaltimorePolice frantically trying to get the driver out from the passenger side b/c the other side of the car was pinned against a pole @wjz pic.twitter.com/stc2zpPvX7 — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 11, 2020

Source: CBS Baltimore

Officers ‘Fine,’ After Baltimore City Police Cars Collide was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

