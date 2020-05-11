CLOSE
Charm City
Officers ‘Fine,’ After Baltimore City Police Cars Collide

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

A pair of Baltimore City Police officers are okay after their cruisers crashed into each other Sunday night.

It happened on E. Lafayette and St. Paul streets.

The officers were checked out at Shock Trauma for any injuries.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Officers ‘Fine,’ After Baltimore City Police Cars Collide  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close