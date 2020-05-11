CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby Girl With Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, revealed back in March that they were expecting their second child together. For Mother’s Day, Mrs. Hart revealed that her second bundle of joy is a baby girl.

In her social media post, the soon-to-be mother of two said she was shocked to find out she was having a girl since her pregnancy mimicked her pregnancy with her son, Kenzo.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady,” she captioned her photo of the Hart family dressed in white and pink as she dons a Mother’s Day sash. “This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for. Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo)  Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her.”

The Harts have been married since 2014 and while they are one of Hollywood’s most adored couples they have been through their share of turmoil. While Mrs. Hart was pregnant with their son Kenzo, a video of Mr. Hart getting too close with another woman surfaced and they were publicly embarrassed. In his six-part Netflix series, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, cameras were rolling as the couple went through the scandal.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“You publicly humiliated me,” she said in the docu-series. “Your whole, everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time,” she said visibly emotional. “Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”

The lovebirds were able to overcome the Jumanji star’s infidelity and mend their marriage.

Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby Girl With Kevin Hart  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Eniko Hart , Kevin Hart

Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Close