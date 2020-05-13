CLOSE
Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast?

It looks like there may be a new peach coming to Atlanta.  After reigniting an old feud with Kenya Moore and insinuating NeNe Leakes is on drugs, it seems like Vivica A. Fox is cooking up a storyline. The Black Socialites claim that her issues with the cast will be enough to get producers to be interested in her story.

Recently Fox spoke about her relationship with Kenya saying that she’ll never get over their disagreement that the two shared on The Celebrity Apprentice. The two had battles while on the show and things escalated when “Fox claimed Moore stole her cell phone during one of the challenges and tweeted something from Fox’s account. Moore denied those claims,” according to PEOPLE.com.insinuating

 

After NeNe Leakes mentioned she was going to therapy because she traumatized from being attacked on the most recent “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, but Fox suggests that she’s going to a different type of therapy. On an episode of Fox Soul’s Out Loud With Claudia Jordan, she swiped her finger under her nose when insinuating that Leakes is on drugs.

“I just wanted to know did you see a little, um um,” Fox said. “Cause I just thought it’s a whole lot of adrenaline and stuff going on, so it must be another level of something.”

It looks like there’s enough drama to hop on the cast and mingle her way into becoming a peach holder.  Would you want to see her on the cast?  

Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

