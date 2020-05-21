CLOSE
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It Was “Unfortunate” All Blacks Were Not Killed By COVID-19

He dropped the comment during Gov. John Bel Edwards live stream of a COVID-19 press conference.

Police Officer Says It's 'Unfortunate' Blacks Didn't Die From COVID-19

In the latest edition of cops gonna be racist, one police officer got his badge and gun taken away permanently after he got caught dropping a headass bigoted comment online.

Wednesday (May.20), The Olympian reported that Kaplan, Louisiana police officer, Steven Aucoin’s was given the boot after he had the gall to drop a racist comment during Gov. John Bel Edwards live stream of a COVID-19 press conference. One commenter wrote spewed a ridiculous conspiracy theory that the “virus that was created to kill all the BLACKS is death.” Aucoin couldn’t help but reply, “Well it didn’t work … how unfortunate.”

Per The Olympian:

“The Kaplan Police Department confirmed officer Steven Aucoin’s firing in a Facebook post on May 15, saying it was ‘aware of the situation’ and dismissed Aucoin after an investigation into comments the officer made online just hours earlier,” reported Tanasia Kenney. The department issued a statement saying, “Chief [Joshua] Hardy and the Kaplan Police Department would like to apologize for this matter.”

How unfortunate…not.

Like clockwork, residents were trying to cape for Aucoin. One person, firefighter Joshua Brothers, told a local news station tried to pin the blame on Facebook.

“The newest update that Facebook does, it doesn’t put the comments in consecutive order like it used to. It’s not a timeline thing. Relevant newer comments might be above. Some comments aren’t listed at all.”

Riiiigggghhht.

Well, we are glad that the Kaplan Police Department is showing it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to racism.

Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It Was “Unfortunate” All Blacks Were Not Killed By COVID-19  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

