CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself Shooting Inside Of A Mall

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona.

Three people were shot at the shopping mall about 15 miles from Phoenix and CNN reports “one victim is listed in critical condition while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The footage of the attack was captured and uploaded on Snapchat, you can see it here. In the video, Hernandez plans his intention saying, ”hello, my name is Armando Junior Hernandez, and I’m gonna be the shooter of Westgate 2020. Let’s get this done.”

Twitter users who were out during the shooting tweeted about what happened.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Scariest thing just happened- came to #westgate to enjoy some outside time w my brother and dad and had to RUN AWAY bc a crazy person decided to shoot the place up,” said a Twitter user. “Sincerely have never been so scared in my life.

Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey also tweeted that Glendale law enforcement is working through supporting the situation.

CNN shares that “special agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are assisting the Glendale police” during this time.

The story is still pending.

Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself Shooting Inside Of A Mall  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Arizona

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Close