CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With Murder

A Georgia man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in February, has been arrested.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, was charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment, according to authorities. He’s the third person to be arrested in Arbery’s death after Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested earlier this month. Video of Arbery’s fatal shooting was released to the public, sparking nationwide outrage.

The McMichaels believed Arbery was a burglary suspect.

Arbery’s family said the man was going for a run in his Brunswick neighborhood when he was shot to death.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

RELATED: Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase Ahmaud Arbery In 2017

RELATED: Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops To Be A Vigilante

RELATED: Jeff Johnson Talks With Ahmaud Arbery’s Father On The Life Of His Son [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With Murder  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Ahmaud Arbery

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Close