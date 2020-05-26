CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore Police Commissioner Pleading For Tips After Violent Memorial Day Weekend

The case just got serious

Source: Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

A series of shootings left eight people dead and several others injured across Baltimore over the holiday weekend.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

These incidents bring the number of homicides in the city this year to 118.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a Monday press conference the level of the violence over Memorial Day weekend was unacceptable.

“We know that most of the persons or several of the persons are no strangers to our criminal justice system, to include murder convictions, attempted murder convictions and robbery convictions. Some of this was retaliatory violence,” he said.

Police are still working to figure out if any of the shooting were related.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Baltimore Police Commissioner Pleading For Tips After Violent Memorial Day Weekend  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore City police , crime

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Close