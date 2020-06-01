CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 1, 2020: Days Of Rage — Biden vs. Trump — Historic Blast Off

1. Days of Rage, Injustice and Murder

What You Need To Know:

We stand here today, Monday, June 1, 2020, one week after the murder of George Floyd.

2. Biden & Trump Response To Protests Are Like Night and Day

What You Need To Know:

As the country erupts in protest over the death of George Floyd, a very stark difference in leadership between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has become even more apparent.

3. Coronavirus Update: As Protests Grow, So Does Concern Of Coronavirus Spread

What You Need To Know: 

Over the weekend, uprisings over the death of George Floyd that began in Minneapolis erupted and spread to several cities around the country.

4. Historic Partnership Blast Off!

What You Need To Know:

As historic protests were continuing across the country, history was made Saturday as a privately built and owned spacecraft carried American astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a 19-hour trip from Earth to a docking with the International Space Station.

5. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Addresses Today’s Critical Issues of Our Community

What You Need To Know:

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is continuing to strive to fulfill the organization’s hallmarks of service, leadership and education by addressing today’s critical issues of our community.

Close