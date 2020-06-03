CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 3, 2020: Biden Goes To Church — Scarce Inmate Test — What is ANTIFA?

1. Biden Goes to Church, Trump Takes A Photo Op Too Far

What You Need To Know:

Joe Biden and Donald Trump each made a visit to local churches Monday. As his political opponent took protesters off the street in order to create a “photo op,” in front of a Washington DC church, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate went inside a Wilmington, Delaware church for a meeting.

2. Minnesota Governor Appoints Attorney General To Take Lead In Floyd Case

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz bypassed the local district attorney, Mike Freeman and appointed State Attorney General Keith Ellison as the lead prosecutor in the case against a white former policeman in the homicide of African American George Floyd. Freeman will assist Ellison in any cases involving Mr. Floyd’s death.

3. Coronavirus Update: Federal Prison Bureau Is Not Testing All Inmates For COVID-19

What You Need To Know: 

A lack of guidance from federal and state officials in deciding when and how to reopen schools has administrators, teachers and parents across the country scrambling to come up with a plan to resume educating students. 

4. What is ANTIFA?

What You Need To Know:

Sunday morning Donald Trump tweeted that “the United States will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Alpha Kappa Alpha

What You Need To Know:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908.

