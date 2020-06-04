CLOSE
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family, Friends Mourn A Life Cut Short

The first of three official memorials was being held one day after all four cops involved in Floyd's homicide were charged.

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man became the victim of a police homicide following suspicions of a nonviolent crime. The first of three memorials to pay tribute to a father whose life was cut short by an overzealous police officer was scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) on Thursday at North Central University in Minneapolis.

The Rev. Al Sharpton was scheduled to deliver the eulogy at the event with attendance limited to family, friends “and invitees of the Floyd family, according to an announcement from North Central University.

The memorial was being held just one day after the main officer involved, Derek Chauvin, had his third-degree murder charges upgraded to second-degree. The other three officers involved were also charged on Wednesday with second-degree aiding and abetting murder. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane along with Chauvin were all fired from the Minneapolis Poice Department on May 26.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the charges and vowed to work to achieve the former officers’ convictions that would show justice has been served.

The charges came amid national protests against police violence that were inspired in part by Floyd’s killing on Memorial Day. That was when Chauvin pinned him down by applying pressure on Floyd’s neck to the point he killed him — all while onlookers recorded the fatal encounter and repeatedly warned the officer as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Following Thursday’s memorial in Minneapolis, there will be two others.

The second memorial has been planned for Saturday in Raeford North Carolina, where Floyd’s sister lives. That event will coincide with a public memorial at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters. The public viewing was set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, followed by the memorial at 3 p.m.

Lastly, Floyd will be laid to rest in his native Houston, where his funeral will take place. The public viewing will be held next Monday from 12-6 p.m. local time at the Fountain of Praise church. Floyd’s memorial in Houston will take place next Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. local time, also at Fountain of Praise. Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather announced he would be paying for Floyd’s funeral.

Scroll down to watch Floyd’s memorial live from Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET).

