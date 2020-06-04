CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

News You Can’t Use: Things Only Black Mamas Say [WATCH]

After Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pulled out the black mama card on Atlanta after ruining the city during the protests, Special K presented a tribute.

If you’re a black mother or a child of one then this is for you. Here’s a tribute to all the lines that black mothers use on anybody whether they’re her child or not.  Sometimes you hate it, but every time you love it.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos

33 photos Launch gallery

A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos

Continue reading A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos

A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos

Atlanta saw one of the ugliest nights of protests the city has ever seen has protestors took to the streets after sunset to cause havoc to downtown Atlanta. Businesses on the Marietta strip of downtown were destroyed, and some even burned. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The night did start peaceful, as many folks from the city held peaceful protests in response to George Floyd, But once the night fell protestors got violent and started breaking windows, spray painting walls, and burning buildings. The cleanup started early Saturday morning as crews took to the destruction and start to rebuild the city.

News You Can’t Use: Things Only Black Mamas Say [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Videos
Latest
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
Close