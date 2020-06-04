CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rap activist Killer Mike joins the show and gives the people the real.  He’s putting his money where his mouth is and talks about what the community can do to combat systemic racism but also talks about where he’s donated.

Though he mentions that he will not be running for office anytime soon, he’s going to continue to use his music and his platform to push the agenda for black people.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

5 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Videos
Latest
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
Close