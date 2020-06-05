CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 5, 2020: Remembering George Floyd — Slavery Reparations — Drew Bees Apology

1. Memorials and Funerals for George Floyd

What You Need To Know:

Thursday began the series of memorial services honoring the life of George Floyd. A memorial for family, friends and special guests in the age of the coronavirus, practicing social distancing, was held Thursday afternoon at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis.

2. Who Dat Nation’s Quarterback Drew Brees Apologizes For Comments About Kneeling During the National Anthem

What You Need To Know:

Ongoing protests across the U.S. and worldwide are highlighting the many injustices experienced by people of color, and Black people in particular.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Autopsy Report Reveals George Floyd Tested Positive For COVID-19

What You Need To Know: 

George Floyd, whose death has sparked worldwide massive protests, tested positive for the coronavirus in a new autopsy report released on Thursday.

4. BET Founder Robert Johnson Is Asking For Reparations For Slavery

What You Need To Know:

Billionaire businessman Robert Johnson is looking for reparations for slavery in the amount of $14 trillion.

5. Remembering Wes Unseld

What You Need To Know:

I grew up in a typical Black DMV (DC, MD, VA) household. And in a typical Black DMV household we cherished three things: God, hard work, and sports. So every week I worked hard in school and then went to church Sunday morning.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 5, 2020: Remembering George Floyd — Slavery Reparations — Drew Bees Apology  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
Close