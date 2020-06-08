CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 8, 2020: Biden Makes It Official — Protest, Register & Vote — NFL Apology

1. Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination

What You Need To Know:

The term “presumptive Democratic nominee,” can now be removed from any news stories describing Joe Biden.

2. Do The Right Thing: Protest, Register and Vote

What You Need To Know:

As protests continue in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, questions are not only being asked regarding changes in police training and actions, but also will these protests effect actions at the ballot box?

3. Coronavirus Update: Global Deaths Hit 400,000 As U.S. Infections Swell Amid Protests

What You Need To Know: 

The world reached another milestone in the pandemic early Sunday morning. According to Johns Hopkins University’s tally, global deaths from coronavirus hit 400,000. 

4. To Roger Goodell and NFL Owners: Say ALL of Their Names

What You Need To Know:

After years of looking the other way, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the league was wrong for not listening to players’ call for action against racism.

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Omega Psi Phi

What You Need To Know:

Founded November 17, 1911, on the campus of Howard University, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity holds the distinction as the first fraternity for Black men founded on the campus of a historically Black college.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 8, 2020: Biden Makes It Official — Protest, Register & Vote — NFL Apology  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
Close