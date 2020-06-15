CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore City Council Committee Approves Measures To Defund Portions Of Police Department

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Baltimore is following in the footsteps of several cities across the country. On Monday, the city council’s Budget and Appropriations Committee approved measures to defund portions of the Baltimore Police Department.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

A motion to defund the marine unit passed and an amendment was approved to disband the mounted police unit.

The committee also approved cutting funds to the Baltimore City State’s attorney’s office.

This comes after city council members met virtually Friday with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to discuss his department’s $550 million budget for the next fiscal year.

Harrison told members it’s not the right time to defund police as murders in the city spike and the department continues its efforts to rebuild while under a federal consent decree, which he claimed has forced major reforms.

Instead, Harrison proposed some cuts to help the city pay for Kirwan education reforms and costs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the committee has approved measures to defund police, the measures still need to go before the full council for a vote. Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has said he will propose “tens of millions of dollars” of cuts to BPD over a multiyear plan.

Source: WBAL-TV

See Also: ‘Defund Police’ Painted In Baltimore City On Gay Street

See Also: Baltimore Police Officer Won’t Face Charges After Punching Woman, Body Camera Footage Released

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Baltimore City Council Committee Approves Measures To Defund Portions Of Police Department  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore , Baltimore City Council , Baltimore Police Department

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard…

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks,…
06.15.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…

The SNL star shared a video of the incident, which took place back in February, as part of a larger…
06.15.20
Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an…
06.15.20
Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett…

Remember Jussie Smollet? Yes the actor is still around and is now attempting to leverage the current civil uprising for…
06.12.20
‘Boycott Starbucks’ Trends Once Again After Company Bans…

The company faces backlash for their dress code.
06.12.20
Police Report From The Night Breonna Taylor Was…

At a time when the Black community is demanding answers for the death of Black Americans at the hand of…
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…

In a bold move, the sports league announces they are formally distancing themselves from the flag.
06.11.20
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Close