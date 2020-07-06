CLOSE
National
HomeNational

What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To Know

Blackout Day

Source: A.C. Trybula / R1 Digital

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Blackout Day 2020 is a campaign organized to get people to buy Black and show the power of the Black dollar on Tuesday, July 7. It challenges people to avoid in-store and online purchases, unless from a Black-owned business. 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

SEE ALSO: Celebrate Blackout Day! Buy Black: Where To Shop in Baltimore

It comes as a response to recent injustice and protests, and in light of a lack of diversity in a lot of major corporations where we’ve seen that IF there is a Black person in leadership, it’s related to a diversity/inclusion/engagement role. #BlackOutDay2020 sends a message that says “enough is enough.” 

Here’s how it works… 

  1. Sign up to take the pledge at https://www.blackoutday.org/take-action
  2. Accept the #BlackOutDay2020 challenge by posting: “I accept the #BlackOutDay 2020 Challenge and promise not to spend a dime in a store or online on July 7th” on Twitter and/or Instagram.
  3. Don’t spend any money in person or online on July 7th unless it’s a BOB (Black owned business) for the entire 24 hours. 

People are also encouraged to donate to Black startup businesses, community funds, museums and charities on this day. 

SourceAJC.com

Celebrate Blackout Day! Buy Black: Where To Shop
40 photos

What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To Know  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

#BlackOutDay , black owned business

Videos
Latest
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
NBA Will Allow Players To Display Social Justice…

This latest move only further showcases how the NBA is more representative of the culture as players were quick to…
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Guillen's family attorney confirmed that the remains discovered last week belonged to the missing Fort Hood soldier.
07.06.20
Man Who Drove Into Black Lives Matter Protesters…

The driver who drove his car into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle, leaving two of them…
07.06.20
FedEx Asks That Washington NFL Team Be Renamed,…

As the world continues to voice the plight of Black people we are reminded that justice needs to be served…
07.06.20
The NBA Season Might Be A Wash Due…

One of America’s favorite pastimes might not have a run in 2020. Coronavirus is making the National Basketball League resuming…
07.06.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore is known for being on the front lines to fight against social injustice, so when…
07.06.20
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
Close