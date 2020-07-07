We’re shouting out black-owned businesses in Baltimore!
Check out our list below. Find more black businesses by clicking here.
Are you open for business? Let us know by filling out the form HERE. Help us, help you!
Celebrate Blackout Day! Buy Black: Where To Shop was originally published on 92q.com
1. Progressive Tag & Title
8330 Pulaski Hwy, Rosedale
410-999-1819
2. RR Finance Solutions LLC
*Business Credit
* Personal Credit
* Bankruptcy Preparation
* Student Loan Debt Relief
Sign Up today for your consultation.
3. Granny’s Touch Janitorial Service
DISINFECTING HOMES & BUSINESSES. ‼️CALL 📞US TODAY 443.808.5389 or VIA EMAIL 📧 @AGrannysTouchLLC@gmail.com/COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL CLEANING
4. Go To Guys Plumbing
Plumbing Specialist Baltimore’s Top Plumbing Service Company Plumbing 911 for any Emergencies: 443-500-0409
5. Focus Movers Relocation
Focus Movers is a local moving company with affordable rates and exceptional service. We put our clients and community first.
443-506-7905
6. Elite Professional Builders
General Contractor
443-935-8044
7. Law Office of Robert W. Clark
http://everybodyneedsalawyer.com
800-411-3391
443- 940-1400
8. Just N Time Tag & TitleSource:Photo Submission
Tag & Title Services, help with insurance violations and flags.
11 AM-8PM Monday-Saturday
1PM-5 PM Sunday
9. M&G Customs
3111 Frederick Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 362-1740
10. Iconic Motor Cars Detailing
“DARE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE THRU A DETAIL”©️ 🚐 Serving Import, Domestic & Commercial Fleet. 🧽Foam Washes💺Interior Restoration #DINOWAX
11. Borden Transportation
Limousine and Party Bus Rental
410-379-1550
12. Wider Lens Productions
Capturing Moments that Last a Life Time. “The Bigger Picture”
CONTACT US by email: wlp2310@gmail.com
13. Iconic Image Photography
If you’re looking to book please text: 443-708-6895
14. CD Enterprises
7531 Leesburg Pike # 201, Falls Church, VA
Event/Promoter
15. Kings and Queens T-Shirts and Events
We decorate, do t-shirts n more for any occasion.Just hit us up for all events, tshirts and more.443-651-8412
16. Aunt Kellys Cookies
410-225-9100
Black Woman Owned 💯
We are committed to baking delicious 😋 homemade Butter Crunch Cookies and other cookies🍪 from scratch Thur-Sat 1-5pm
17. Identity Ultra Lounge
Where The “True You” Reveals Itself!
18. Alkaline Bodies
Where Real Health Lives
Indigenous Lifestyle
Products that HEAL
Food that gives LIFE
Education that creates CHANGE
📍Baltimore, MD
19. Fiyah Island Grill
Fiyah Island Grill
2416 E Monument st
Baltimore MD 21205
410-675-4000
Jamaican Cuisine
Open Mon~Sat
11am-9:30 pm
20. Chef X Boogie
Baltimore,Md 📍#FoodSenses
Available for all of the following
-Events🥘🍝
-Catering🍤🍗
-Dinners🥩🍖
-Private Chef 👨🏾🍳
📱 443-603-8701
21. Shamrock Liquors
4300 Belair Rd F, Baltimore, MD 21206
22. Juice Works LLC
Juice Works LLC. A Health ￼Conscious Experience.
2602 Greenmount Ave. 21218
443 388 8189
23. Love, Puddin’
Tues-Saturday 11:00am- 4:00PM
To order-443-622-9915
Lovepuddintoo@gmail.com
24. Booze Queenz
Mobile Mixologist
We serve high-quality spirits with integrity and professionalism. Let us help you make your next event special!
Servicing DMV
For inquiries: boozequeenzllc@gmail.com
25. Gifted By Latifah
26. Grind & Wine Café
3627 Offutt Rd, Randallstown, MD
27. MELT
Carryout Restaurant
6325 Windsor Mill Road
410-597-8111
28. K. Monet Styling
Style Coach for millennial boss babes • Personal Shopper • Virtual Styling • Closet Editor
Book all your styling needs here: linktr.ee/Kmonetstyling
29. KacadasSource:Photo Submission
We are Kacadas (Kuh-sah-das) a natural, organic and vegan beauty boutique – offering carefully curated products for hair, skin and body.
30. Republic of Great Men
“Not just apparel but a LIFESTYLE”
31. Gem Lash
Lashes, Brows, Teeth Whitening, Body Sculpt, CBD & More!
@gemlashaccessories
32. Diva By CindySource:Photo Submission
All Diva By Cindy Hair Care BWI Purchases can be made online at DBCBWI.com and you will get free shipping.
33. Trie Locs
1808 woodlawn Dr. Suite Q . Baltimore Md Call or text 443 867 5984 for appointments
34. Reign Jewelers
We specialize in custom personalized jewelry! shopreignjewelers.com
35. Out Of The Box Accessories
Affordable Accessories & More
443-431-9200
Worldwide shipping!
36. M&K Music Warehouse
6901 Security Blvd (inside Security Square Mall)
37. Langston Hughes CBRC
Langston Hughes Community, Business and Resource Center 443-759-8921
38. Greibo Media
410.244.8861
39. Ethereal Fitness
World Wide Shipping!
Size XS-3X
40. #ChallengeCharli Personal Trainer
NASM Personal Trainer & Nutrition Expert
Lifestyle Transformation Coach
#55FLAT™ Owner