baltimore , black owned business
Celebrate Blackout Day! Buy Black: Where To Shop

Posted 22 hours ago

We’re shouting out black-owned businesses in Baltimore!

Check out our list below. Find more black businesses by clicking here.

Are you open for business? Let us know by filling out the form HERE. Help us, help you!

Black Out Day - Urban One Statement

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

 

1. Progressive Tag & Title

8330 Pulaski Hwy, Rosedale

410-999-1819

progressivetagandtitlellc.com

2. RR Finance Solutions LLC

View this post on Instagram

July’s calendar is open!!! Link in Bio!!!

A post shared by RR Finance Solutions LLC (@rrfinancesolutions) on

*Business Credit
* Personal Credit
* Bankruptcy Preparation
* Student Loan Debt Relief
Sign Up today for your consultation.

live.vcita.com/site/8pi893kj58uhqasl

3. Granny’s Touch Janitorial Service

View this post on Instagram

Stamped 👵🏽👐🏽✨ @ash_thebarber

A post shared by Grannys Touch Janitorial Serv. (@grannystouchcleaning) on

www.agrannystouchllc.com

DISINFECTING HOMES & BUSINESSES. ‼️CALL 📞US TODAY 443.808.5389 or VIA EMAIL 📧 @AGrannysTouchLLC@gmail.com/COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL CLEANING

4. Go To Guys Plumbing

View this post on Instagram

Late Water Heater Replacement I’m thankful it went well.

A post shared by GTG Plumbing (@gotoguysplumbing) on

Plumbing Specialist Baltimore’s Top Plumbing Service Company Plumbing 911 for any Emergencies: 443-500-0409

5. Focus Movers Relocation

Focus Movers is a local moving company with affordable rates and exceptional service. We put our clients and community first.

443-506-7905

focusmovers.info

6. Elite Professional Builders

View this post on Instagram

The sign says it all!

A post shared by Elite Professional Builders (@belitetown) on

General Contractor

443-935-8044

www.epbi.us

7. Law Office of Robert W. Clark

http://everybodyneedsalawyer.com

800-411-3391
443- 940-1400

8. Just N Time Tag & Title

Just N Time Tag & Title Source:Photo Submission

Tag & Title Services, help with insurance violations and flags.

11 AM-8PM Monday-Saturday 

1PM-5 PM Sunday 

9. M&G Customs

3111 Frederick Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229

(410) 362-1740

Facebook Page

10. Iconic Motor Cars Detailing

“DARE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE THRU A DETAIL”©️ 🚐 Serving Import, Domestic & Commercial Fleet. 🧽Foam Washes💺Interior Restoration #DINOWAX

iconicmotorcarsdetailing.as.me

11. Borden Transportation

Limousine and Party Bus Rental

410-379-1550

www.bordentransportation.com

12. Wider Lens Productions

Capturing Moments that Last a Life Time. “The Bigger Picture”

CONTACT US by email: wlp2310@gmail.com

13. Iconic Image Photography

If you’re looking to book please text: 443-708-6895

iconicimagephotography.com

14. CD Enterprises

7531 Leesburg Pike # 201, Falls Church, VA 

Event/Promoter

www.cdepresents.com

15. Kings and Queens T-Shirts and Events

We decorate, do t-shirts n more for any occasion.Just hit us up for all events, tshirts and more.443-651-8412

16. Aunt Kellys Cookies

410-225-9100

Black Woman Owned 💯

We are committed to baking delicious 😋 homemade Butter Crunch Cookies and other cookies🍪 from scratch Thur-Sat 1-5pm

www.auntkellyscookies.com

17. Identity Ultra Lounge

Where The “True You” Reveals Itself!

www.identityultralounge.com

18. Alkaline Bodies

View this post on Instagram

Alkaline bodies Menu

A post shared by Alkaline Bodies (@alkalinebodies_) on

Where Real Health Lives
Indigenous Lifestyle
Products that HEAL
Food that gives LIFE
Education that creates CHANGE
📍Baltimore, MD

19. Fiyah Island Grill

Fiyah Island Grill
2416 E Monument st
Baltimore MD 21205
410-675-4000
Jamaican Cuisine
Open Mon~Sat
11am-9:30 pm

20. Chef X Boogie

Baltimore,Md 📍#FoodSenses
Available for all of the following
-Events🥘🍝
-Catering🍤🍗
-Dinners🥩🍖
-Private Chef 👨🏾‍🍳
📱 443-603-8701

21. Shamrock Liquors

4300 Belair Rd F, Baltimore, MD 21206

(410) 325-5069

22. Juice Works LLC

Juice Works LLC. A Health ￼Conscious Experience.
2602 Greenmount Ave. 21218
443 388 8189

23. Love, Puddin’

Tues-Saturday 11:00am- 4:00PM
To order-443-622-9915
Lovepuddintoo@gmail.com

24. Booze Queenz

Mobile Mixologist

We serve high-quality spirits with integrity and professionalism. Let us help you make your next event special!
Servicing DMV
For inquiries: boozequeenzllc@gmail.com

25. Gifted By Latifah

www.giftedbylatifah.com

26. Grind & Wine Café

3627 Offutt Rd, Randallstown, MD

www.grindandwine.com

27. MELT

Posted by Melt on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Carryout Restaurant

6325 Windsor Mill Road

410-597-8111

Facebook Page

28. K. Monet Styling

Style Coach for millennial boss babes • Personal Shopper • Virtual Styling • Closet Editor 

Book all your styling needs here: linktr.ee/Kmonetstyling

29. Kacadas

Kacadas Source:Photo Submission

We are Kacadas (Kuh-sah-das) a natural, organic and vegan beauty boutique – offering carefully curated products for hair, skin and body.

30. Republic of Great Men

“Not just apparel but a LIFESTYLE”

www.republicofgreatmen.bigcartel.com

31. Gem Lash

View this post on Instagram

𝘐𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘴𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘰𝘶𝘴 😍💎 ⁣ ⁣ 𝘔𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘰 𝘣𝘰𝘮𝘣 𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 @giftedbylatifah ⁣ 𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘴 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝑎𝑛 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘈𝘶𝘨𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝟷𝘴𝘵 💜 𝘞𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 . 𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙊𝙪𝙩 & 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 💎⁣ ⁣ 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝘽𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 🙌🏾⁣ 𝘞𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘢 𝘝𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘛𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘬 𝘖𝘶𝘵 @𝘨𝘪𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘥𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴𝘣𝘺𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘢𝘩 𝘱𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘴 ☝🏾

A post shared by GEM💎LASH LLC (@gemlash_llc) on

Lashes, Brows,  Teeth Whitening, Body Sculpt,  CBD & More!
@gemlashaccessories

https://gemlashbyty.com 

32. Diva By Cindy

Diva By Cindy Source:Photo Submission

All Diva By Cindy Hair Care BWI Purchases can be made online at DBCBWI.com and you will get free shipping.

 

33. Trie Locs

1808 woodlawn Dr. Suite Q . Baltimore Md Call or text 443 867 5984 for appointments

34. Reign Jewelers

We specialize in custom personalized jewelry! shopreignjewelers.com

35. Out Of The Box Accessories

Affordable Accessories & More
443-431-9200
Worldwide shipping!

36. M&K Music Warehouse

6901 Security Blvd (inside Security Square Mall)

 

37. Langston Hughes CBRC

Langston Hughes Community, Business and Resource Center 443-759-8921

langstonhughescbrc.org

38. Greibo Media

Posted by greiBO Entertainment on Tuesday, June 17, 2014

http://www.greibo.com

410.244.8861

8 Market Pl #200, Baltimore, MD 21202

39. Ethereal Fitness

World Wide Shipping!
Size XS-3X 

styledbykaiya.com

40. #ChallengeCharli Personal Trainer

View this post on Instagram

#MailCheck! My Certification has finally arrived 🙌🏾 In 2016 I set a goal to attain 3 certifications..I am blessed to say I am an #ABO Certified Optician, Final Inspector Certified (Job Related), & my greatest accomplishment, a #NASM Certified Trainer 🙏🏾(..all while maintaining a 4.0 in my Master's Program 😖). May seem a little scattered, but there isn't a day where I do not USE the knowledge I have gained. Let's just say business is booming & I'm so anxious to tackle #2017's goals, but for now, I can go out & have fun instead of studying every Saturday night 😭😭😭😭 P.S. Follow my Twin @TheChasingCharli & join the wave 😜 #GoalsAreStatementsOfFaith #Success #GoingUP

A post shared by Ms.#55FLAT™|#ChallengeCharli 💎 (@chasingcharli) on

NASM Personal Trainer & Nutrition Expert
Lifestyle Transformation Coach
#55FLAT™ Owner

www.chasingtransformation.com

