Halle Bailey and Will Packer Filming “You, Me & Tuscany” in Italy

The film's Italian setting was intentional to create an immersive experience for the audience.

Halle Bailey connected deeply with her character's journey of personal growth and self-discovery.

Will Packer aimed to bring back the magic of romantic comedies featuring Black leads.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Halle Bailey and filmmaker Will Packer recently stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to celebrate their new romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany, giving fans a closer look at the inspiration behind the film and the unforgettable experience of bringing it to life overseas.

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The movie was filmed on location in Tuscany, Italy, a decision that Will Packer said was intentional from the very beginning. Instead of relying on studio sets or special effects, he wanted the scenery to feel authentic and immersive. He explained that filming in Italy allowed audiences to feel like they were traveling alongside the characters, making the story even more engaging. The film follows Bailey’s character as she takes a bold leap of faith, traveling to a new country despite uncertainty, leading to unexpected twists and personal growth.

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Halle Bailey, who stars as the film’s leading lady, shared that she connected deeply with her character’s journey. She described the story as one about self-discovery, saying it reflects the stage of life she’s currently experiencing. Bailey also spoke highly of her co-star Regé-Jean Page, noting that working with him felt natural and enjoyable because of his professionalism and kind personality.

Beyond the film’s romantic storyline, Bailey opened up about balancing her career with motherhood. Her young son Halo was even present during filming in Italy, becoming a familiar face on set. According to Bailey, the production team created a supportive environment that made it easier to manage both responsibilities. She described motherhood as emotional and rewarding, saying watching her son grow has been one of the most powerful experiences of her life.

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Will Packer emphasized that one of the goals behind You, Me & Tuscany was to bring back the magic of romantic comedies featuring Black leads. He believes audiences are ready for stories that celebrate love, laughter, and joy, especially during times when the world can feel overwhelming. For him, the film offers a chance for viewers to relax, unplug from daily stress, and enjoy a shared experience in theaters.

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Packer also reflected on how his time at Florida A&M University helped shape his confidence and work ethic. He credited his HBCU experience with teaching him how to communicate his vision clearly and believe in his ideas, even in rooms where he might have been the only person who looked like him.

As excitement builds for You, Me & Tuscany, both Bailey and Packer encouraged fans to support the film and enjoy the experience of watching it on the big screen. With its scenic backdrop, heartfelt story, and focus on love and self-discovery, the film promises to offer audiences a refreshing escape and a reminder that sometimes, taking risks can lead to life’s most meaningful moments.

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Halle Bailey and Will Packer Filming “You, Me & Tuscany” in Italy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com