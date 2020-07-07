CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t Handle A Black Woman, Can You?’

Vivica never minces words and she had a choice few for her ex 50 Cent who deserves every bit of this read!

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Campaigns Ahead Of Primary In South Carolina

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

At this point, most of us can agree, 50 Cent is the consistent troll on social media and his latest asinine comments about Black women serve as proof he should just shut the hell up.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

In case you missed it, 50 decided to bash Black women who criticize him for dating “exotic” women because ya know… he likes the attention.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

“They get mad. They get angry,” he said in a convo with Lil Wayne. “You see a lot of sisters go ‘you f*ck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat.”

Well Vivica A. Fox had a few choice words for her ex. While discussing the social media moment during the Cocktails With Queens segment on Claudia Jordan’s FOX Soul talk show Out Loud, Vivica questioned if 50 can handle Black women.

“He just has such f*ck boy tendencies, you know what I mean? When I read that, I was like ‘Really? You would say that because you don’t want anyone to challenge you, or talk to you. You want somebody to sit over there and be a pretty little dog that you can just pay,’” Fox told her co-hosts about 50. “You [50] can’t handle a Black woman, can you?”

Vivica isn’t the only one who had an issue with 50’s comments. Reginae Carter seemingly responded to the interview her father played a role in.

“I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at?” she tweeted.

This is just another attack on Black women like the time he caught himself clowning his own co-star Naturi Naughton’s hairline. The rapper issued an apology but we didn’t forget. And we won’t forget this one either. Bye Fofty.

Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke To Challenge 50 Cent To A VERZUZ Battle
11 photos

 

Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t Handle A Black Woman, Can You?’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

50 Cent , Vivica A. Fox

Videos
Latest
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive…

Breonna Taylor's family is once again speaking out about new details regarding the murder of the 26-year old EMT after…
07.08.20
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…

Naturally the video was shared on social media by 16-year-old Sierra Gilmer, an activist and board member of the New Generation…
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
NBA Will Allow Players To Display Social Justice…

This latest move only further showcases how the NBA is more representative of the culture as players were quick to…
07.06.20
Close